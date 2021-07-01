El Cuarto de Junto tells the story of Mexico’s trade negotiations

El Cuarto de Junto created a website to tell the story of Mexico‘s trade negotiations.

First of all, El Cuarto de Conjunto was created as a mechanism for direct dialogue between the Ministry of Economy and the national productive sectors.

In general, it has the purpose of narrowing the consultations at the technical level to specify interests and/or sensitivities of the sectors involved.

The website details that El Cuarto de Junto has held more than 2,300 documented working meetings in different countries, from the conception of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) in the early 1990s, to the new negotiation thereof. (today called USMCA) that culminated with its launch on July 1 of the unusual 2020, going through negotiations of bilateral and regional agreements, such as those of Latin America, the European Union, Japan and the TPP, to mention the more complex.

In particular, there is a special thanks to all the interviewees who substantially enriched this project: Guadalupe Albert, Herminio Blanco, Eduardo Bours, Emilio Cadena, Juan Pablo Castañón, Juan Cortina Gallardo, Luis de la Calle, Bosco de la Vega, Antonio del Valle Perochena, Antonio del Valle Ruiz, Enrique Espinosa, Jesús Flores, Juan Gallardo Thurlow, Sergio Gómez Lora, Claudio X. González, Belén González Boix, Ildefonso Guajardo, Guillermo Güemez, Moisés Kalach, María José Riquelme, Elsa Rojas, Carlos Salazar, Eugenio Salinas, Jesús Seade, Jaime Serra Puche, Eduardo Solís, Luis Téllez and Jaime Zabludovsky.

El Cuarto de Junto

One of the great revolutions that NAFTA caused in Mexico was that of knowledge and conviction, it is said on the same page. That of knowledge starts from looking in the mirror.

When the 140 monographs of the productive sectors of the country were developed –by part of the initial outline of the El Cuarto de Junto–, the repercussion was to have in hand a large X-ray of the Mexican economy, professionally prepared by the players themselves.

It was seeing yourself in the mirror, with all the flaws and virtues.

For some, the defects meant defending themselves: preventing the opening.

For others, transform: turn weaknesses into strengths.

In short, El Cuarto de Junto served for the Mexican private sector to truly have a deeper understanding of itself, to take the pulse of the competitive position of its industries.

“It was a great pedagogical mirror of the competitive situation of each sector in Mexico,” underlines Luis de la Calle, who then worked in the office that Secofi established in Washington, which Herman Von Bertrab directed, to lead the lobbying in favor of the approval of NAFTA.

This in-depth work was coordinated by Guillermo Güemez, with the generous contributions of Fernando Solana, from Banamex.

USMCA

Later, in the negotiations of the Treaty between Mexico, the United States and Canada (USMCA), Mexican businessmen established 23 thematic tables to coordinate their positions.

To advise on this negotiation process, El Cuarto de Conjunto hired three law firms: Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP, based in Washington DC; White & Case, based in New York, and Iqom, based in Mexico City.

At that time, the El Cuarto de Junto, institutionally called the Strategic Consultative Council for International Negotiations (CCENI), was headed by Juan Pablo Castañón, president of the Business Coordinating Council (CCE).

The businessmen also created an “intelligence room”, chaired by Moisés Kalach and in charge of carrying out and coordinating analyzes on the different productive sectors.

