Ecommerce retail sales in Mexico: up 23% in 2022

During 2022, the market value of eCommerce Retail in Mexico reached 528.1 billion pesos, a growth of 23% year-on-year.

During 2013-2017, eCommerce’s share of Mexico’s GDP increased from 3% to 4.6%. Since 2017 the increase has continued, accelerating in 2020 in the wake of the pandemic that induced changes in business models, production and demand.

According to the Study on Online Sales in Mexico published in 2021 by the Mexican Association of Online Sales (AMVO), the value of electronic transactions grew 81% in 2020, generating 333 billion pesos.

However, despite this increase, this amount only represented 9% of the total value of retail sales.

In 2021 AMVO also published a Study on Online Sales in SMEs, which analyzed the way of doing business and the integration of e-commerce in the management and production models of 450 SMEs.

The results indicated that 58% of the SMEs interviewed were using e-commerce and that it had become essential to increase competitiveness, promote digitalization and increase the number of customers.

However, SMEs highlighted that when using e-commerce there were still challenges related to logistics, such as transportation costs and delivery times.

As of June 1, 2020, several digital services provided by foreign-based suppliers are subject to VAT (16%) in Mexico.

Authorities indicated that 8,838 million pesos were collected in 2021.

As for 2022 data, pure players (with 100% online presence) grew 24% and brick&clicks players (with physical and digital presence) increased 22 percent.

In the international context, Mexico continues to position itself among the countries with the highest growth rate during 2022, due to a decrease in growth in the European market and a slowdown in other regions.

This year, more than 63 million people purchased a product or service over the Internet, doubling its volume in five years.