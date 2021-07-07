Drewry container index slows in April 2021

The Drewry Container Index slowed in April, after hitting an all-time high in March 2021.

Thus, in April 2021, the Global Container Port Performance Index fell 2.5%, to 137.6 points, below the historical maximum of 141 points registered in March 2021.

The 13.8% annual growth reestablishes the fact that the volume recovery is on track.

“While consumer demand continues to return to pre-pandemic levels, thanks to the increasing global deployment of vaccination, supply-side challenges such as the Ever Given grounding in the Suez Canal and ongoing equipment imbalances, they are slowing the growth of the volume of the port ”, said the consultancy specialized in the maritime market.

Container Index

It is estimated that global activity contracted 3.3% in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Given the unprecedented nature of the pandemic, the outlook for the world economy is uncertain and various growth outcomes are possible.

For now, global growth is estimated at 6.0% in 2021 and is forecast to stabilize at 4.4% in fiscal 2022.

To Understand: Drewry Container Port Throughput Rates are a series of volume growth / decline rates based on monthly throughput data for a sample of more than 235 ports worldwide, representing more than 75% of global volumes. The base point of the indices is January 2012 = 100.

In particular, the Chinese index reached 147.1 points in April 2021, representing an annual growth of approximately 12%, but stable month-over-month.

The top five Chinese ports (Guangzhou, Ningbo, Qingdao, Shanghai and Shenzhen), which together handle about 55% of China’s total throughput, posted steady growth with Ningbo leading the way with annual growth of 20% and monthly growth of 9 percent.

United States

Meanwhile, the North American index, which had reached an all-time high in March 2021, fell 6.1% monthly to 156.5 points.

However, this was 25.3% higher than in April 2020, when activity had slowed due to lockdown measures introduced in response to the Covid-19 outbreak of the first wave.

The three main ports of the region: Port of New York, Long Beach and Los Angeles registered an annual growth of 27, 44 and 37%, respectively.

These three hubs contribute more than 42% of North America’s total container throughput.

Congestion continues to be a major problem throughout the region, with vessel queues at almost all major ports of entry.

