Customs trust increases 25% total assets

The total assets of the Public Trust to Administer the Consideration referred to in Article 16 of the Customs Law (FACLA, related to collections at the Mexican customs) was 70,360 million pesos as of June 30, 2020, an increase of 25% year-on-year.

Meanwhile, total liabilities went from 310,000 pesos to 6.6 million pesos.

Regarding cash flow, revenues increased 3.1% to 10,329.5 million pesos, according to data from the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP).

The foregoing was mainly due to the 4.2% increase in contributions.

Expenses increased 3.8% and accumulated 4,316.9 million pesos. Initially, in May 2004, the Public Trust was established to administer the consideration referred to in Article 16 at customs.

Public resources were contributed to the Trust in the amount of 1,000 pesos. The other resources derive from the consideration of Article 16 of the Customs Law paid by importers and exporters and which are private.

Likewise, the procurement processes are carried out by the Tax Administration Service (SAT) in accordance with the rules applicable to public procurement and are paid through the Public Trust.

Customs and regulation

Article 16 establishes that the SAT may authorize individuals to provide electronic data processing services and related services, necessary to carry out customs clearance; as well as for the other operations that this decentralized administrative body decides to authorize, including those related to other contributions, whether caused by customs procedures or for any other reason.

FACLA Balance Sheet

Individuals who wish to obtain the authorization referred to in this article must meet the following requirements:

Have two years of experience, providing the services to be authorized.

Have a paid social capital of at least 2 million 488,410 pesos.

Comply with the procedural requirements that the Tax Administration Service establishes in the call published for these purposes in the Official Gazette of the Federation.

In addition, the SAT may authorize individuals to provide other services that facilitate customs recognition of goods.

FACLA cash flow

FACLA portfolio of current projects

