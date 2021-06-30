Costs and benefits of US FTAs ​​according to the USITC

The International Trade Commission (USITC) published a report on the costs and benefits of US FTAs.

First of all, the USITC estimates that, to the extent that it is quantifiable, “the agreements have had a small but positive effect on the US economy.”

In 2017 (the base year), they led to an estimated increase in real U.S. GDP of $ 88.8 billion (0.5%) and in aggregate U.S. employment of 485,000 full-time equivalent jobs (0.3%), according to a model that assumes the economy is at its long-term level of full employment.

Estimates from the Commission’s economic modeling of the economy-wide effects of U.S. trade agreements

The FTAs ​​of the United States have also had a positive effect on the imports and exports of that nation, especially with the FTA partners of the United States.

However, the USITC concludes that the increases in employment were not evenly distributed, with the largest increases in employment estimated for male college-educated workers.

In addition to the economy-wide estimates, the USITC developed other estimates for certain specific US provisions and agreements: Service Provisions.

USITC

The USITC concludes that reciprocal trade agreements (RTAs) with provisions on services that adopt a “full liberalization approach”, follow the United States approach to market access and encompass a full set of other substantive disciplines that significantly increase cross-border trade in services for several of the key service sectors.

On the other hand, the effects of the provisions on intellectual property rights in RTAs that go beyond the requirements of the Agreement on Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS) of the WTO, known as TRIPS provisions plus, are ambiguous.

Although the literature suggests that TRIPS has stimulated trade in IPR-intensive sectors, the additional effects of TRIPS-plus provisions are difficult to separate from those of other provisions.

In general, RTAs with TRIPS-plus provisions tend to include significant tariff and non-tariff commitments.

These other commitments may be driving the positive effects of TRIPS-plus RTAs on trade in IPR-intensive and non-IPR-intensive sectors.

