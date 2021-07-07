Costa Rica Exports Grow More Under Special Regimes

Costa Rica‘s exports grew more through special regimes compared to the definitive ones.

In total, from January to May, Costa Rican exports totaled 5.764 million dollars, an increase of 22.6%, at an annual rate.

Conversely, Costa Rica’s imports were $ 7.015 million, an advance of 18.1, according to data from the Central Bank of that country.

These figures include products, not services, and are expressed in CIF for imports and FOB for imports.

On the one hand, in the same period, final exports grew 11.2%, while those of special regimes rose 32.5 percent.

On the other hand, regarding imports, the definitive ones climbed 18.8% and those of special regimes expanded 15.5 percent.

Special regimes

The dynamics of exports shows the impulse in the sales of companies that operate in the special trade regimes, and the recovery in the external demand for manufactured products of the definitive regime (24.1% from an average contraction of 9.6% in same period of 2020).

By economic use, the largest imports were made in inputs for the plastic, metallurgical and electrical industries.

Added to this was the 36.8% increase in the oil bill, which combined the 29.1% increase in the average price of the hydrocarbon mix and 6.0% in the number of barrels.

Global economy

Global growth prospects improve for the 2021-2022 biennium.

In the report published on May 31, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) predicts that world economic growth will reach 5.8% this year.

This meant an upward revision with respect to the projection given in December 2020 (4.2 percent).

For 2022, the OECD also adjusted global growth upward, from 3.7% to 4.4 percent.

For its part, the World Bank, in its report of June 8, projects that in 2021 the world will grow 5.6% (4.0% expected at the beginning of January of this year) and 4.3% in 2022 (3.8% in the report previous).

Both organizations agree that the factors that explain this review are the rebound in production in some of the main economies, the rapid progress in the vaccination process against Covid-19 in some countries and the fiscal stimulus in the United States.

