Corn production in Mexico in 2023/2024

The U.S. Department of Agriculture projects corn production in Mexico for the 2023/2024 marketing year to be slightly higher than the previous marketing year at 26.9 million tons.

The main factor driving the production increase is a slight increase in estimated planted acreage.

As a point of reference: corn production in Mexico for the 2022/2023 season is estimated at 26.5 million tons based on more complete harvest results from the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (Sader).

According to preliminary data from Mexico’s Servicio de Información Agroalimentaria y Pesquera (SIAP), Mexico’s spring/summer 2022/2023 corn cycle harvest produced 19.4 million tons of corn, including approximately 16.1 million tons of white corn and 3.0 million tons of yellow corn.

White corn production is 2% lower than the previous year, and yellow corn production is 8% higher.

While spring/summer white corn production is distributed throughout the country, the harvest in Chihuahua, Jalisco and Chiapas produced 77% of total national yellow corn production.

The consulting firm Grupo Consultor de Mercados Agrícolas (GCMA) reports that, as of June 12, the harvest for the 2022/2023 fall/winter cycle in Sinaloa is 60 percent complete.

Corn production

According to sources, Sinaloa’s production is estimated to have reached between 6.0 million tons to 6.2 million tons, followed by Sonora and Tamaulipas with a combined 0.9 million tons.

The outlook for fall/winter corn production in Mexico benefits from favorable weather during planting, good water levels in dams, and an increase in planted acreage.

In general, sugarcane continues to be the most important crop in terms of production volume, but it is not among the main export products.

Basic grains are important not only in terms of volume, but also because of their preponderance in the Mexican diet, and are considered essential products.

Among these, the most important, in terms of production, is corn, which represents 75.4% of the total grains produced.