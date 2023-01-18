Containerized exports in LAC

Almost all subregions in Latin America and the Caribbean recorded positive variations in their containerized exports in the first half of 2022, compared to the same period in 2021, according to data from the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC).

To date, only the east coast of South America and the Pacific coast of Panama have exhibited negative variations in 2022 compared to 2021.

Exports

For their part, exports from the Gulf Coast of Mexico basically remained at the same levels during the first half of 2022 compared to 2021.

As for imports, the results are less positive. The East Coast of South America, the Pacific coast of Central America and the Gulf Coast of Mexico showed negative variations between January and June 2022 compared to the same period in 2021.