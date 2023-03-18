Construrama: Cemex’s e-commerce solution

Construrama.com, owned by Cemex, is the e-commerce solution that drives Construrama in Mexico, the largest construction materials distribution network in the country.

Currently, more than 100,000 online users can shop from an extensive catalog of construction products and materials.

Construrama

In addition, the CEMEX Professional and Self-Builders (PSB) platform offers a complete e-commerce experience for self-construction customers through a simple and fast online solution that guides them to select the right concrete products, place orders, and pay online.

In 2022, Cemex enhanced the user experience of the PSB platform and launched version 2.0 in the United Kingdom, which the company expects to be available in the United States in 2023.

To date, CEMEX PSB is also available in Mexico and Colombia.

Customer Service

CEMEX Go Customer Relationship Manager (“CRM”) is available in Mexico, the United States, Colombia, and CEMEX’s EMEAA region.

Overall, CEMEX Go CRM for Sales Management helps sales teams provide detailed data and save time in the day-to-day planning and management of activities across their global operations by customizing daily follow-up activities with customers, such as quotation creation and demand planning.

CEMEX Go CRM for Customer Service is also consolidating its core technology layer to strengthen its customer service center capabilities through an omnichannel experience.

Its CEMEX Go Developer Center is a platform that enables customers to interact directly with its systems through digital platforms and Application Programming Interfaces (APIs).

As of 2022, the CEMEX Go Developer Center helps customers in the United States, Mexico, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Spain, Poland, and Czech Republic to create their orders and receive real-time status updates in their own product management systems.

Cemex employees are at the heart of its ability to deliver a superior customer experience, and the company is committed to empowering them with the right skills, tools and technology to deliver on its customer-centric promise.

LEAP, CEMEX’s global sales learning experience, received the Brandon Hall Excellence Bronze award in the Best Sales Onboarding Program category in 2022, achieved a 91 percent adoption rate, and achieved outstanding satisfaction rates of more than 90 percent.