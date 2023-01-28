Colgate-Palmolive records investments of US$ 1,601 million

Colgate-Palmolive Company reported investments of US$ 1,601 million in 2022, a year-over-year increase of 170 percent.

The company is engaged in the manufacture, distribution and sale of oral hygiene, personal care and household cleaning products and markets in more than 200 countries and territories around the world.

Of total capital expenditures last year, they were subdivided as follows: capital expenditures, $696 million; purchases of marketable securities and investments, $470 million; proceeds from sale of marketable securities and investments, -$322 million; payment for acquisitions, net of cash acquired, $809 million; proceeds from sale of land, -$47 million; and other investing activities, -$5 million.

Colgate-Palmolive

The company expects net sales growth of 2-5%, including the benefits of our pet food acquisitions and a negative single-digit impact from foreign exchange.

It also expects organic sales growth to be at the high end of its long-term target of 3 to 5 percent.

Focused on oral care, personal care, home care and pet nutrition, the company sells its products under such brands as Colgate, Palmolive, elmex, hello, meridol, Sorriso, Tom’s of Maine, EltaMD, Filorga, Irish Spring, PCA Skin, Protex, Sanex, Softsoap, Speed Stick, Ajax, Axion, Fabuloso, Soupline and Suavitel, as well as Hill’s Science Diet and Hill’s Prescription Diet.

The company is recognized for its leadership and innovation in promoting environmental sustainability and community well-being, including its achievements in saving water, reducing waste, promoting recycling and improving children’s oral health through its Bright Smiles, Bright Futures program, which has reached more than 1.4 billion children since 1991.

Global operations

In the United States, the company operates approximately 80 properties, of which 13 are company-owned.

Major U.S. manufacturing and warehousing facilities used by your company’s Oral, Personal and Home Care segment are located in Cambridge, Ohio; Greenwood, South Carolina; and Morristown, Tennessee.

The Pet Nutrition segment has major manufacturing and warehousing facilities in Bowling Green (Kentucky), Emporia (Kansas), Richmond (Indiana) and Topeka (Kansas).

Overseas, Colgate-Palmolive operates approximately 250 properties, of which 57 are wholly owned, in more than 80 countries.

Major overseas manufacturing and warehousing facilities used by the Oral, Personal and Home Care segment of its business are located in Australia, Brazil, China, Colombia, France, Greece, Guatemala, India, Italy, Mexico, Poland, South Africa, Thailand, Turkey, Venezuela and Vietnam.

The Pet Nutrition segment has major manufacturing and warehousing facilities in the Czech Republic and the Netherlands.