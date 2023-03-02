Circuito Exterior Mexiquense: traffic and quota increase on average

Aliatica reported an increase in the average traffic and quota in the Circuito Exterior Mexiquense in 2022 compared to 2021.

On the one hand, the average traffic was 410,956 daily trips, which represents an increase of 16.1% at annual rate.

On the other hand, the average fare was 42.84 pesos, an increase of 9.1% year-on-year.

To take into account: the average daily equivalent traffic is the result of dividing the accumulated number of equivalent vehicles for a period (2022) by 365 days.

In turn, the average fee per vehicle is the result of dividing the toll revenues for the period by the total number of vehicles in the period.

The Circuito Exterior Mexiquense has approximately 155 kilometers of toll highways that make up the Eastern Highway System of the State of Mexico.

Circuito Exterior Mexiquense

The concession for the construction, exploitation, operation, conservation and maintenance of the Circuito Exterior Mexiquense was granted in February 2003 by the government of the State of Mexico, through SCEM (currently the Secretaría de Movilidad), to CONMEX, a subsidiary of Aleatica.

The objective: the concession was strategically conceptualized to serve the large traffic volumes that characterize the metropolitan area of Mexico City and the State of Mexico.

The Circuito Exterior Mexiquense crosses 19 municipalities in the State of Mexico, where 44% of the state’s population is concentrated (7 million 126,828 people, according to Inegi data), and interconnects the most densely populated areas of the Mexico City metropolitan area and several key commercial and industrial centers located in the north of Mexico City.

It also serves as a beltway to Mexico City and interconnects with six of Mexico City’s main gateways (the Mexico-Queretaro, Mexico-Pachuca, Mexico-Puebla, Mexico-Tulancingo, Chamapa-Lecheria, and Peñon-Texcoco highways).

It is also a ring road from the north to the west of the Valley of Mexico.

Profile

Aleatica is one of the leading private sector operators of transportation infrastructure concessions in Mexico, and is the sector leader in the Mexico City metropolitan area in terms of both the number of concessions assigned and kilometers managed.

As of December 31, 2021, the company’s asset portfolio included seven toll road concessions and one airport concession.

Of the toll roads, six are in operation and one is under construction (Autopista Atizapán-Atlacomulco).

These toll road concessions are strategically located and cover basic transportation needs in urban areas with the highest vehicle traffic in Mexico City, the State of Mexico and the State of Puebla.

In addition, Aleatica has a 49% interest in AMAIT, the concessionaire of the Toluca Airport.