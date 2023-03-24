Chronic Diseases in the U.S. Elderly Population

Nearly 70% of the older U.S. population has been diagnosed with at least two chronic diseases, according to the National Council on Aging.

Also, approximately 80% of the older U.S. population has at least one chronic disease.

Anyone who has cared for an older person understands the tremendous challenge this can present, emphasizes Alignment Healthcare.

This dynamic causes a small percentage of the population to account for a disproportionately high level of healthcare costs.

According to a study by the American Hospital Association, 36% of the Medicare population with four or more chronic conditions accounts for 75% of total Medicare spending.

Many of these individuals have complex comorbidities and would benefit from highly coordinated clinical care along with integrated social, psychological, pharmaceutical and functional support.

American Hospital Association assesses that existing models of care have failed to provide the level of coordination that these seniors need and deserve.

Chronic Diseases

Navigating the U.S. healthcare system is especially complex and burdensome for seniors, who often have more significant care needs and complex medical conditions.

Currently, seniors face a fragmented healthcare landscape, with disparate point solutions and uncoordinated healthcare providers.

As a result, Alignment Healthcare believes there is a great opportunity to expand its business and respond to seniors’ growing need for a better approach to healthcare.

The Congressional Budget Office projected net Medicare spending at $768 billion in 2022 and forecasts that figure to exceed $1.3 trillion by 2030, representing a compound annual growth rate of 8 percent.

In addition, as seniors increasingly choose Medicare Advantage over traditional Medicare FFS, federal spending on payments to Medicare Advantage plans is projected to increase from $420 billion in 2022 to $631 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate of 11 percent.

Alignment Healthcare is a health insurer focused on providing differentiated care to seniors through technology and personalization.