When COVID-19 decreased its control over China and continued to spread worldwide, China’s medical equipment exports rose 338% in April, the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) reported on Friday.

These Chinese medical equipment exports were mainly driven by sales of protective equipment.

Overall, a notable side effect of the Covid-19 pandemic has been increased demand for medical goods and equipment, such as fans, monitors, thermometers, hand sanitizers, face masks, and clothing.

Although international trade in such goods contracted at the start of the pandemic, it recovered in February and March and almost doubled in April 2020, as countries struggled to secure medical and protective equipment.

The flow of imports and exports, according to the report, followed the spread of the virus.

Exports of medical equipment

For example, the first two months of 2020 saw an increase in Chinese domestic demand, resulting in a jump in imports of medical products, mainly from Europe and the United States, which had not yet been significantly affected by the pandemic.

Meanwhile, China’s medical equipment exports fell 15% as domestic production shifted toward meeting domestic needs.

March data shows that as the pandemic gripped Europe, imports of medical equipment increased 21% in the region and continued to rise in China (41 percent).

Then, in April, China’s medical equipment exports increased by 338 percent.

The month’s data for the United States reflects the spread of COVID-19 within the nation, with imports of medical products increasing by almost 60%, while exports decreased approximately 20 percent.

