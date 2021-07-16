Chile’s exports grew 29.5% in the first semester

Chile‘s exports (products, without services) registered a year-on-year growth of 29.5% in the first half of 2021, to 7.445 million dollars, according to the Central Bank of Chile.

During 2020, the GDP of that country contracted 5.8% compared to 2019, mainly due to the effect of the measures implemented to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in the manufacturing and service sectors.

At the same time, aggregate domestic demand decreased 9.1%, total consumption fell 6.8%, gross fixed capital formation fell 11.5%, exports fell 1.0% and imports fell 12.7 percent.

Chile is a country rich in natural resources and its economy has historically been oriented to the export of primary products.

However, during the international economic crisis of the 1930s, the Chilean export market collapsed and international capital markets were closed to Chilean borrowers.

In response to this, successive governments sought to reduce Chile’s dependence on foreign trade by implementing import substitution policies designed to promote domestic industries and discourage imports.

The strategy was complemented by giving the state a role in the development of key sectors, including electricity and steel.

As a result of these policies, the government’s role in the economy expanded in the following decades.

Chile’s exports

Chile has generally followed an outward-oriented economic development strategy.

In general, the main objective of Chile’s trade policy is to improve and ensure access to all markets for its goods and services, as well as to encourage national and foreign investment.

With a view to liberalizing the economy, all available channels have been used to give Chile’s trade policy an outward orientation, including the unilateral opening of its markets and the conclusion of bilateral and multilateral trade agreements.

Only in June 2021, Chile’s exports were 7.445 million dollars, an annual advance of 21.5%.

Conversely, Chilean imports totaled 6.35 billion dollars, a growth of 61.8% year-on-year.

Chile’s exports include, among other products, copper, fruits, salmon, fishmeal, wine, and manufactures.

Me gusta esto: Me gusta Cargando...

Relacionado