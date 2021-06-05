Cemex’s sales rise 5% in the United States driven by residential

Cemex’s sales to the United States rose 5% in the first quarter of 2021, driven by the residential segment.

With this, these sales amounted to 1,013 million dollars.

With a focus on volume, Cemex’s sales in the United States grew 9% in the first quarter.

Right there, ready-mix concrete sales volumes increased 3% during the same period, also year-on-year.

Overall, Cemex’s operations in the United States represented 28% of its total revenues for the three-month period ended March 31, 2021, in dollar terms, before eliminations resulting from consolidation.

At the same time, the average domestic cement sales prices of its operations in the United States decreased 1%, in dollar terms, and its average ready-mix concrete sales price also decreased 1%, during the same period.

Cemex’s sales

In particular, cement represented 30%, ready-mix concrete 43% and its aggregates, urbanization solutions and other businesses 27% of the revenues in dollar terms of its operations in the United States.

Before and in net terms, Cemex sales in the United States in all of 2020 increased 6% compared to the previous year, to reach 4,000 million dollars, while its EBITDA increased 19%, to 747 million dollars during the anus.

This was the highest EBITDA reported by the company since 2007.

Domestic volumes from the US gray cement, concrete and aggregates operations increased 8%, 1% and 4%, respectively, in 2020.

Likewise, the company‘s cement volumes during the year were practically unaffected by Covid-19.

The residential sector was the main driver of demand as the start of single-family home construction reached its highest level since 2016.

The infrastructure sector also continued to show dynamism, driven by state and local financing.

For the full year, the company achieved its highest operating flow since 2007, and the highest cement volumes since 2016.

Comparte esto: Twitter

Facebook



Me gusta esto: Me gusta Cargando...

Relacionado