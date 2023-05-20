Cemex reduces its assets in the world

Cemex reduced its assets in each of the last three years, reaching 26.447 billion dollars in 2022, according to the company’s own information.

After registering 29.363 billion dollars in 2019, this indicator dropped to 27.425 billion in 2020 and fell to 26.650 billion in 2021.

Cemex is one of the largest cement companies in the world, based on its annual installed cement production capacity.

Its cement production plants were located in Mexico, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Poland, the Czech Republic, Croatia, Egypt, the Philippines, the United Arab Emirates, Colombia, Panama, Nicaragua, Guatemala, the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Jamaica, and Barbados.

At the end of 2022, Cemex’s largest assets were in the United States ($12.623 billion dollars), Mexico ($3.846 billion), the United Kingdom ($1.393 billion), France ($952 million) and the Philippines ($792 million).

Also at the end of last year, the company had 89.2 million metric tons of annual installed cement production capacity and its 2022 cement sales volumes were 63.4 million metric tons.

To note: Installed capacity, which refers to theoretical annual production capacity, represents gray portland cement and white cement grinding capacity, and includes the installed capacity of cement and grinding plants that have been temporarily closed.

Cemex

The company is one of the world’s largest ready-mix concrete and aggregates companies, with annual sales volumes of 50.1 million cubic meters and 139.2 million metric tons, respectively, in each case, based on its annual sales volumes in 2022.

In 2022, Cemex traded 11.8 million tons of materials, in 92 countries, including 9.6 million tons of cement and clinker and 2.3 million tons of cementitious and other materials.

Cemex is an operating and holding company engaged, directly or indirectly through its operating subsidiaries, primarily in the production, distribution, marketing and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, other building materials and urbanization solutions throughout the world.

The company also provides related services and reliable construction-related services to customers and communities and maintains business relationships in more than 50 countries around the world.

As of April 25, 2023, Cemex’s market capitalization was US$8,795 million.