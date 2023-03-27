Carbon fiber in industrial robots

With the continuous improvement of carbon fiber production and processing technology, carbon fiber has gained more market share in robotic arms, especially in industrial robots, J-Star Holding Co. indicates.

Compared with traditional aluminum alloy and alloy steel robotic arms, carbon fiber robotic arms have greater flexibility, fracture resistance and longer service life.

In addition, the vibration damping of carbon fiber robotic arms enables precise control and positioning, which improves the working speed and efficiency of robots.

With the acceleration of the automation process and the wide application of industrial robotics, carbon fiber is expected to continue to develop and be favored by intermediate customers.

The global robotic arms market is also projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of approximately 14.0% during the forecast period, increasing from $24.9 billion in 2021 to $42 billion in 2025.

Carbon fiber

The stability and biocompatibility of carbon fiber materials have attracted great attention in medical devices and biomaterials.

Therefore, J-Star Holding Co. intends to further expand its production of medical devices and is currently in discussions with a number of customers regarding new projects on certain medical devices.

As a holding company with no material operations of its own, J-Star Holding Co.’s operations are conducted through its subsidiaries in the People’s Republic of China, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Samoa, with its headquarters in Taiwan.