Canada supplies the United States with 14 of 35 critical minerals

Canada is a major supplier to the United States of 14 of 35 critical minerals and has the potential to become a major supplier of many more, according to State Department information.

The country is a key global producer of copper, nickel and cobalt, and is home to a number of advanced mineral projects for rare earth elements, lithium and graphite. These products are crucial in the production of solar cells, high-density batteries, and wind turbines.

Overall, Canada is the second largest country in the world, with an area of ​​9,984,670 square kilometers of which about 891,163 square kilometers are covered by fresh water.

Also, occupied agricultural land is about 7% and commercial forest land is about 30% of the total area.

In particular, the United States and Canada’s Critical Minerals Action Plan ensures a secure supply chain of materials for key industries, increases information sharing, and establishes a methodology for working with the private sector and other countries.

Critical minerals

Additionally, Canada is a founding partner of the Energy Resource Governance Initiative (ERGI), a multinational best-practice approach to managing the key energy minerals needed for the impending global energy transformation.

ERGI’s toolkit addresses mineral resource management, project development, production, and administration. It is available at www.ERGI.tools, as a collaborative resource for anyone interested in mining.

In their Roadmap for a Renewed United States-Canada Partnership, President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau agreed to strengthen the Joint Action Plan to target net-zero industrial transformation, zero-emission vehicle batteries and storage of renewable energy.

On February 24, President Biden’s Executive Order on U.S. Supply Chains prioritized federal action to ensure that U.S. supply chains for key sectors, including critical minerals, are resilient, diverse, and safe.

USMCA

The United States and Canada enjoy the most comprehensive business relationship in the world, generating millions of jobs in each country.

The United States and Canada exchanged goods and services worth $ 615 billion in 2020.

At the same time, Canada and the United States are each other’s largest export markets, and Canada is the number one export market for more than 30 US states.

In addition, Canada is the largest foreign supplier of energy to the United States.

Canada has the third largest oil reserves in the world and is the only non-member of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in the world’s top five.

Canada and the United States operate an integrated electrical grid under jointly developed reliability standards. Uranium mined in Canada helps power America’s nuclear power plants.

The Agreement between Mexico, the United States and Canada (USMCA) entered into force on July 1, 2020, replacing NAFTA as the free trade agreement for North America.

The population as of July 1, 2020 was estimated at 38.0 million. More than two-thirds of Canada’s population lives in metropolitan areas of which Toronto, Montreal, and Vancouver are the largest. Most of Canada’s population lives within 200 kilometers of the United States border.

