Business Electronic File will facilitate procedures from 2S21

The Business Electronic File will facilitate procedures from the second semester of 2021, in accordance with the National Commission for Regulatory Improvement (Conamer).

This business module would include all the digitized documents that the government requires from each company.

In this way, duplication of documents would be avoided, procedures would be streamlined, there would be greater centralized control, and synergies would be created with the Mexican Digital Foreign Trade Window (Digital Window).

Currently, the tool is in the planning and conceptualization phase.

As an example, the Single Business File would include, where applicable, the RFC, the company’s charter, the VAT and IEPS certifications, the names of the shareholders and compliance with the Manufacturing Industry program, Maquiladora and Export Services (IMMEX).

Conamer expects that in the second half of 2021 the business module of the Electronic Business File will be put into operation, on a pilot basis.

Procedures

This Friday, the Ministry of Economy reported the Business Electronic File will allow expediting procedures to open a new IMMEX establishment in Mexico.

Mexico captured 4.8 billion dollars in fixed assets from IMMEX companies in the first quarter of 2021, when the annual average before the Covid-19 pandemic was around 8 billion dollars, according to data from the National Industry Council. Maquiladora and Export Manufacturing (Index).

Mexico could attract even more flows of these investments if it streamlines the procedures to open new production plants with the IMMEX program, said Luis Manuel Hernández, president of the Index.

“Up to 35 companies that want to obtain their IMMEX permit are in the authorization process, which we see that the faster it is, the voice that Mexico is open to attracting more investment is replicated,” Hernández added this Thursday at a press conference. The projects would generate some 25,000 jobs.

In the export sector, its need is explained because each company with an IMMEX program must do an average of 115 procedures per year.

