Blueberry exports from Mexico will not pay tariffs in the US

Exports of blueberries from Mexico will not pay tariffs for their entry into the United States.

The United States International Trade Commission (USITC) determined on Thursday that fresh, chilled or frozen blueberries are not being imported into the United States in quantities so high that they are a substantial cause of serious injury or threat of serious injury to the industry that produces a product similar to or directly competitive with the good imported into the United States.

As a result, the investigation will end and the Commission will not recommend a remedy to the President of the United States.

Mexico’s blueberry exports totaled $ 219 million in 2019.

In that same year, Peru became the first external supplier of blueberries in the US market, with sales of 485 million dollars.

Other notable suppliers to the United States were Chile ($ 313 million), Canada ($ 116 million), and Argentina ($ 33 ​​million).

Operating under the direction of the Ministry of Agriculture, Support and Services for Agricultural Marketing, it aims to improve exports of Mexican agricultural products and reduce the competitive disadvantages faced by Mexican agricultural producers.

Also, Supports and Services for Agricultural Marketing operates and administers the Production for Wellbeing Program, which was previously known as the Program for Direct Support to the Field (PROCAMPO).

This program provides local agricultural producers with government funds to help offset the subsidies that foreign competitors receive from their respective governments.

As of November 28, 2019, 54.6 billion pesos had been disbursed. Until then, the program had almost 2.2 million producers across the country, including 250,000 producers from indigenous communities.

“Today, the USITC voted that blueberry imports, including those from Mexico, do not represent serious injury or threat of serious injury to the US industry, demonstrating that Mexican exports complement domestic production and help US consumers enjoy this product throughout the year,” said the Ministry of the Economy in a press release.

