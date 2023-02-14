Authorizations to import glyphosate into Mexico

The Mexican government informed on Monday about the authorizations of quantities to import glyphosate into Mexico and the volumes actually imported.

First of all, a decree published on December 31, 2020 regulates the use of glyphosate and genetically modified corn seeds and grain, but not other agrochemicals, grains or plants.

In the case of glyphosate and agrochemicals containing glyphosate as an active ingredient, the decree provides for actions to gradually replace the use of glyphosate with alternatives that allow maintaining production and are safe for human health, the country’s biocultural diversity and the environment.

Thus, the decree establishes January 31, 2024 as the date to achieve such substitution; notwithstanding the fact that during that period the importation of glyphosate is authorized, with respect to which the National Council of Science and Technology indicates the recommended amount as an indicative parameter to achieve the referred substitution.

According to what is indicated in the previous paragraph and the information provided by the competent authorities, the National Council of Science and Technology has indicated the annual recommendation for the importation of glyphosate, which started in 2021 with 16,526.18 tons of formulated glyphosate and 1,257.23 tons of technical glyphosate.

With respect to these volumes and in response to the 33 requests received, 7,497.99 tons of formulated glyphosate and 500.56 tons of technical glyphosate were authorized by the Ministry of the Environment and Natural Resources and the Federal Commission for Protection against Sanitary Risks.

Authorizations

In 2022, the referred Council issued the annual recommendation to import 8,263.09 tons of formulated glyphosate and 628.62 tons of technical glyphosate, equivalent to a fifty percent reduction with respect to the recommendation issued in 2021 and, as of November 28 of that same year, 18 requests were received for 3,953. 78 tons of formulated glyphosate and 222.36 tons of technical glyphosate, which were authorized by the Ministry of the Environment and Natural Resources and the Federal Commission for Protection against Health Risks.

In compliance with the decree, the National Council of Science and Technology has presented and made public different viable alternatives, of proven effectiveness and with potential to dispense with glyphosate and herbicides based on that substance, consisting of bioherbicides and agroecological practices, applicable at any scale of production and for various crops.

In particular, five new agroecological herbicides are being developed by public universities and companies using innovative technologies manufactured in Mexico.

In addition, through a process of technological surveillance, seven bioherbicides available worldwide have been identified, totaling 12 alternatives, five of which will be Mexican-manufactured developments and seven already on the market.