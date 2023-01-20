Australia leads in solar installation per capita

Australia leads the world in cumulative solar installation per capita, according to a November 2021 IBISWorld report.

In addition, an estimated $3.2 billion worth of solar panels were installed there in 2022.

Renewable energy association Clean Energy Council for Australia reported that in 2020, Australia added more than 378,000 rooftop solar power systems totaling more than 3GW in capacity, as well as nearly 24,000 storage units totaling 238 MW.

Meanwhile, Mordor Intelligence estimates that approximately one-fifth of the country’s residential buildings have rooftop solar and expects this rooftop solar market to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10% between 2020 and 2025.

Solar Installation

SolarJuice, with operations in Australia and the United States, believes that the following factors will be favorable for the expected growth of its solar business:

Decreasing cost of residential solar power systems and energy storage, which make the technology more competitive with local electricity tariffs.

Consumer demand for energy storage systems to increase energy resiliency and provide backup power during natural disasters.

Demand for renewable and environmentally friendly energy solutions.

Government support and incentives for renewable energy.

Profile

SolarJuice provides solar photovoltaic (PV)-based energy solutions for the residential and small commercial building markets in Australia and the United States.

Through three main business units, SJ Australia, SJ America and SJ Technology, the company sells and wholesales PV modules, solar power inverters, batteries and storage devices, other solar “balance of system” components and accessories to commercial customers located in all states and territories of Australia.

SolarJuice is a roofing contractor and resells and installs solar energy systems to residential and commercial customers in five U.S. states and designs, manufactures and sells PV modules and related products to customers.

SJ Australia is one of Australia’s leading wholesalers of photovoltaic systems and components.

While SJ America installs solar power systems, energy storage solutions and rooftop products in California, Colorado, Florida, Nevada and Texas, SJ Technology manufactures and sells PV modules in the United States.

SJ Technology opened its first U.S. solar module assembly facility in January 2022 in McClellan Park, California, which began pilot production in the second quarter of 2022 and began delivering Solar4America-branded modules to customers on a weekly basis during the third quarter of 2022.

It expected to reach an installed capacity of 650 MW per year by the end of 2022, assuming the installed production line operates at full shift.