Animal Nutrition: ADM and Vimison

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) has a 45.3% interest in Vimison S.A. de C.V., a leading animal nutrition company in Mexico.

Overall, the company‘s Nutrition segment serves several end markets, including food, beverages, nutritional supplements, and premixes and feed additives for livestock, aquaculture, and pet food.

The segment engages in the manufacture, sale and distribution of a wide range of ingredients and solutions including vegetable proteins, natural flavors, flavor systems, natural colorants, emulsifiers, soluble fiber, polyols, hydrocolloids, probiotics, prebiotics, enzymes, botanical extracts and other specialty food and feed ingredients.

Financial results of ADM

Nutrition includes activities related to the procurement, processing and distribution of edible beans.

Also, the segment includes activities related to the processing and distribution of formula feed and animal health and nutrition products and the manufacture of contract and private label pet treats and pet foods.

Animal nutrition

ADM expanded its human health and nutrition portfolio in 2017 with the acquisition of a majority stake in Biopolis SL (Biopolis), a leading provider of probiotics and genomic services.

Biopolis provides genomic sequencing capabilities for the company’s customers as well as for internal use.

In addition Biopolis has high-throughput biological functionality testing capabilities that can be used to discover new probiotics and nutraceuticals.

In January 2018, ADM announced a joint development agreement with Vland Biotech to develop and commercialize enzymes for animal feed.

Then, in April 2018, the company opened its new enzyme development laboratory in Davis, California, to advance research and development of feed enzymes as well as enzymes for in-house use.

In August 2018, ADM further expanded its probiotics business with the acquisition of Probiotics International Limited.

In October 2021, the company announced an agreement with Qingdao Vland Biotech Group Co, Ltd, a leading producer of enzymes and probiotics, to form a joint venture to manufacture and sell human probiotics to meet growing Chinese demand.

Switzerland

With the acquisition of Neovia in early 2019, ADM further expanded its research and development capabilities in Animal Nutrition, globally.

In December 2019, the company opened a new Animal Nutrition technology center in Decatur, Illinois, to further expand its animal nutrition capabilities to support customer innovation in pet food and aquatics production in North America.

Then, in November 2021, the Company opened a new animal nutrition laboratory in Rolle, Switzerland, to support the development of science-based feed additives to meet customer needs worldwide for pet food, aquaculture and livestock species.

In January 2022, the company opened its aquaculture innovation laboratory in Decatur, Illinois.

This laboratory expands ADM’s international research and development capabilities to a new region, building on existing aquaculture research facilities located in Brazil, Mexico and Vietnam.