ANAM: customs collection increases

Mexico’s National Customs Agency (ANAM) collected 73.466 billion pesos from January to September 2022, a year-on-year increase of 33.7%, according to data from the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP).

ANAM was created as of 2022 to strengthen security during customs clearance supported by the armed forces.

This agency is in charge of federal customs revenues made up of the General Import Tax (IGI), the General Export Tax (IGE), the Customs Processing Fee (DTA), accessories and compensatory quotas established in tax regulations.

In the last four years, federal customs tax revenues collected under this scheme represent, on average, only 2.0% of all tax revenues.

