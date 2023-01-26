América Móvil and Megacable lose internet market in Mexico

América Móvil and Megacable lost market share in the fixed internet access service in Mexico in 2021 compared to 2020, informed the Federal Telecommunications Institute (IFT).

While América Móvil’s share fell from 45.6% to 40.8%, Megacable’s share decreased from 16% to 14.7%.

At the end of the fourth quarter of 2021, 24 million 576,386 fixed Internet accesses were reported nationwide.

In contrast, Televisa increased its coverage in this same indicator, from 24.7 to 25.9 percent.

Grupo Salinas had a 14.6 percent market share in 2021, while IST had 1.5 percent.

América Móvil

This company is the leader in integrated telecommunications services in Latin America.

Excluding China and India, it is the largest worldwide in terms of mobile subscribers.

With the deployment of its communications platform, it offers its customers a portfolio of services and communications solutions in 23 countries in Latin America, Central and Eastern Europe.

Competition

Mexico has two authorities that promote and guarantee competition: the Federal Economic Competition Commission (Cofece) and the IFT, which are autonomous constitutional bodies.

Cofece is the competition authority in all sectors of the economy, except in the telecommunications and broadcasting sectors, in which case the competition authority is the IFT, which has the same powers that Cofece has in the other sectors.

However, although the Federal Economic Competition Law sets the specific competencies of each institution, if there were a discrepancy as to their competence, the conflict would be resolved in the Collegiate Circuit Courts in administrative matters, specialized in economic competition, broadcasting and telecommunications.

Since 2017, four such cases have been resolved in the courts, three of which were related to digital markets.