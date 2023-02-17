3D Information: Industry 4.0

Industry 4.0 will continue to drive the need for on-demand 3D information throughout the manufacturing ecosystem, notes Faro Technologies, Inc.

Faro Technologies is a global technology company that designs, develops, manufactures, markets and supports software-based three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging and realization solutions for the 3D metrology, architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), operations and maintenance (O&M) and public safety analytics markets.

The company thus enables its customers to capture, measure, manipulate, interact and share 3D and 2D data from the physical world in a virtual environment, and then translate this information into the physical domain.

In the manufacturing industry, the constant focus on higher yields, cost reduction and reduced time to market drives the need for accurate information to support overall manufacturing processes, which include part quality, machine downtime and overall manufacturing performance.

According to Faro Technologies, the dimensional metrology market will be challenged to continue to provide higher accuracy results and meet the continued demand for tighter tolerances in the aerospace and automotive industries.

Also, higher accuracy requirements will result in a trend away from traditional manual measuring tools in favor of automated and integrated equipment.

3D Information

With increasing pressure on costs, the need for tighter quality control and increased automation will likely drive the adoption of applications and processes that support real-time 3D information to make quick and accurate decisions that result in optimized manufacturing processes.

The emergence of building information modeling (BIM) in the architecture, engineering and construction market has demanded improvements in 3D documentation, coordination and simulation throughout the entire building life cycle.

BIM is, in part, the compilation of a 3D representation of a project that can be updated in real time and compare reality with design.

It is believed that BIM will become increasingly prevalent as it helps reduce costs associated with waste and cost overruns.

Construction

The ability to obtain accurate, real-time 3D measurements and information will help replace existing methodologies such as tape measures and chalk lines.

In addition, Faro Technologies exposes that the rise of modular and prefabricated construction is driven by increasing urbanization, government initiatives and the need for affordable housing.

Modular and prefabricated construction allows all or much of a building to be constructed and assembled on site.

The processes of creating these types of structures resemble more traditional manufacturing flows, where real-time 3D measurements and information can greatly improve costs associated with material rework and poor quality.

Security

Growing public safety interest in cost, technology adoption and public scrutiny will increase the acceptance of 3D solutions to accurately capture and analyze crime and accident scenes.

Body cameras, drones and advanced analytical software are examples of the growing adoption of technology in the public safety sector.

In parallel, laser scanning technology is now being used to capture crime scenes quickly and accurately before leaving the scene.

The 3D point cloud generated from this data allows for more detailed analysis of bullet trajectories, blood spatter and debris with confidence and without the need to revisit the crime scene.

This information can be easily shared among police investigators, district attorneys and defense attorneys from different jurisdictions.

In addition, accident scenes can also be reconstructed using 3D information collected on-site.