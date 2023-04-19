2,100 German companies operate in Mexico

Almost 2,100 German companies (companies with German shareholdings) are registered with the Mexican Ministry of Economy, according to the German government.

Around a third of these companies have their own production plants in the country.

German companies create some 300,000 direct jobs in Mexico.

While Mexico is Germany‘s most important trading partner in Latin America, Germany is Mexico’s largest trading partner in the European Union.

In 2021, bilateral trade amounted to more than €20 billion (2020: €19 billion).

German exports to Mexico amounted to €13.2 billion, while Mexican exports to Germany were valued at €7.7 billion.

Automotive and component manufacturing, mechanical engineering, logistics, as well as the chemical, pharmaceutical and electronics industries, are the main sectors in bilateral trade relations.

Germany is currently home to the world’s fourth largest Mexican community abroad.

Bilateral relations between Germany and Mexico are characterized by lively political contacts, intensive business relations, academic exchange, as well as cultural, social and family ties.

Federal President Steinmeier’s state visit in September 2022 was a visible and important expression of mutual interest.

Mexico has long been a close partner of Germany in multilateral forums and is currently a member of the United Nations Human Rights Council.

Mexico is also an important partner for Germany in climate, biodiversity and environmental protection. Mexico is a priority country for Germany’s cultural relations and education policy.

The Goethe-Institut plays an important role in cultural cooperation.

There are five German international schools in Mexico with some 7,000 students. In addition, other schools throughout the country are partners of the Goethe-Institut in the initiative Schools: Partners for the Future.

There is a high demand for German as a foreign language, with some 86,000 people currently learning German in Mexico.

Since 2001, the German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD) has had a branch office in Mexico City, one of 18 worldwide.

Around 3,000 Mexicans are currently studying in Germany.

In total, there are more than 470 cooperation agreements between German and Mexican universities.